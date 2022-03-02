The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a $2.5 million grant from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to be used in the fight against human trafficking and illegal flow into the U.S. of migrants, terrorists and contraband.
The Board of Supervisors accepted the grant award for use by the Yuma County Detention Center and the YCSO Patrol Unit.
The award is retroactive and intended to be used over a three-year period from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2024.
“These funds will be distributed to our jail to offset some of the ancillary costs we are experiencing due to the influx of individuals who have been arrested and placed in the jail,” Sheriff Leon Wilmot told the supervisors.
The funds may also be used to purchase supplies and equipment, provide border air support operations, defray detention facility costs associated with housing prisoners “who would not otherwise be in custody if not for lack of border security,” states the agreement with AZDEMA.
The rate of reimbursement is $112 per inmate per day.
The budget for supplies is $347,000; for border air support operations $900,000; for equipment costing more than $5,000, $368,390; and for detention operations $884,610.
The list of equipment purchases include a transport van for $60,000, a 4-wheel drive vehicle for $50,000, a drone for $125,000, 15 body cameras for $125,000, two in-car cameras for $18,640 and six portable radios for $30,000.
The 4-wheel drive vehicle will be used by the Intel Unit, which works with all agencies on border-related security issues and operations. The vehicle will enable access to rough terrain for the maintenance and installation of surveillance equipment to aid deputies with identifying and preventing illegal activity in remote desert areas.
The law-enforcement grade drone is for the “discrete observation of movements of criminal elements along the border and in support of tactical operations. These can be deployed to search for missing persons and used to view the interior of dangerous locations which cannot be accessed by tactical robots,” according to the agreement.
Body cameras will be issued to deputies to increase their safety as well as public trust in law enforcement “due to the high level of transparency and accountability that the cameras provide in documenting interactions between deputies and the public.”
In-car cameras will also enhance deputy safety as well as ensure transparency and accountability of interactions between deputies and the public.
Likewise, portable radios will be issued to deputies to enhance their safety and the ability to communicate with all agencies when working on border security operations.
The grant will also cover the purchase of 500 mattresses at a cost of $132,000 and other jail supplies totaling $215,000. The agreement notes that the mattresses are necessary due to their high usage and turnover of the detained population.
“The purchase of 500 mattresses and additional supplies are for the surge of capacity due to border security operations and are not for replacement of current supplies. Current capacity is 980 beds, but only 450 beds are available,” reads the agreement.
The funds will also cover a three-year contract, at $300,000 a year, with the state for air support. The agreement explained that vehicle travel is not feasible in remote areas. This air support would allow quick response to prevent illegal activity or provide rapid humanitarian assistance to those in need.
The agreement also pointed out that Yuma County has 120 miles of US-Mexico border, which narcotic smuggling organizations have exploited due to the remoteness of the area. These organizations smuggle illegal drugs into and through Yuma County for distribution throughout the country.
“Of great concern to area law enforcement is that terrorist organziations will utilize the same routes and methods to smuggle illegal weapons or personnel into the United States,” the agreement notes.
Wilmot explained that the county has spent about $300,000 in housing “foreign-born” individuals who entered the country illegally between port of entries and that have been arrested for committing a state crime, mostly drug-related incidents and drug smuggling.
The sheriff clarified that this grant will not offset the costs of individuals put on hold by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He explained that detained individuals with undetermined status are listed as foreign born and ICE determines which individuals the agency wants to hold. This allows YCSO to apply for reimbursement, which is typically five cents on the dollar.
Sheriffs and supervisors across the country continue to fight for an increase in the reimbursement, Wilmot added.