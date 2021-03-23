The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office announced the promotion of one of its deputies on Monday.
Capt. Jason Amon, a veteran of the force with 19 years of experience, has been promoted to the agency’s command staff.
“With Captain Amon’s vast experience, I feel he will be an excellent Patrol Commander as he assumes the responsibility for all law enforcement operations and will represent the Sheriff’s Office with professionalism,” Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot said. “I am pleased to have Captain Amon as a member of my administration.”
Capt. Amon joined the sheriff’s office as a deputy in October 2002, after serving eight years as a military policeman and criminal investigator in the United States Marine Corps.
He finished his military service as a sergeant.
According to the sheriff’s office, Capt. Amon promoted through the ranks quickly, achieving the rank of Lieutenant in July 2015.
Through the years Capt. Amon has served as a member of the Community Oriented Policing (C.O.P.) unit, the Foothills District Supervisor, an Administrative Investigator, West County Patrol Supervisor, and as the Criminal Investigations Bureau Commander.
He has also supervised the Office of Professional Responsibility, the YCSO volunteer units, the Crisis Management Unit, and the Special Response Team.
Captain Amon also attended and successfully completed the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy Class 267 in March 2017 in Quantico, Virginia.
