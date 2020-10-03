The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that it has seen an increase in the amount of illegal dumping happening within the county this year.
During 2019, a total of 64 illegal dumping or littering investigations were conducted. As of Sept. 30, there have already been 68 illegal dumping/littering investigations.
Additionally, the sheriff’s office has already investigated 12 cases in August and September this year.
Debris found has consisted of household trash, furniture, lawn trimmings and commercial materials. This debris has been found dumped in multiple locations throughout Yuma County, mostly in the desert areas surrounding the Foothills.
“The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has a zero tolerance approach to illegal dumping,” Sheriff Leon Wilmot said. “Each case is investigated fully to identify potential suspects and charge them accordingly.”
On Thursday, at approximately 4:01 p.m. a concerned resident contacted the sheriff’s office to report that two men were dumping tires in the area of Avenue 5E and County 15th Street in Yuma. Deputies responded to the area and located the men, who had a truck next to a large pile of tires.
The men, identified as 53-year-old Martin Orozco and Francisco Nunez-Lorona, 57, both of Somerton, were each issued citations for criminal littering. Orozco and Nunez-Lorona retrieved the tires and removed them from the area.
Wilmot said the public should immediately report any illegal dumping as it is happening because it significantly increases the chances of catching the offenders.
Illegal dumping and or criminal littering ranges from a class 2 misdemeanor to a class 6 felony depending on the type and amount of the debris being dumped.
A class 6 felony carries a maximum penalty of 2 years in prison and a $150,000.00 fine.
Yuma County offers multiple solid waste disposal sites. The locations and hours are listed below:
• North Gila Valley Transfer Site, 7870 E. County 5th St. Open Fridays to Tuesdays from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed Wednesdays and Thursdays)
• Wellton Transfer Site, 12850 S. Avenue 29E. Open Sundays and Mondays from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
• Tacna Transfer Site, 39745 E. County 8th St. Open Fridays and Saturdasy from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Dateland Transfer Site, 61818 N. County 2nd St. Open Sundays from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Commercial, industrial, or large loads of solid waste can be delivered to the following locations:
• South Yuma County Landfill, 19536 S. Avenue 1E, Yuma – 928-341-9300
• Copper Mountain Landfill, 34853 County 12th St., Wellton – 928-785-3797
• Allied Waste Transfer Station, 3040 S. Avenue 3 ½E, Yuma – (928) 726-5210
Additional information about Yuma County solid waste management can be found at https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/public-works/waste-management/solid-waste.
Anyone with information regarding illegal dumping within the county, can contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip. You may also report illegal dumping to Yuma County Public Works at 928-217-3867.