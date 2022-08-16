The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 57-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday.
James Hinrichs of Yuma was last seen driving a dark blue 2002 Ford Focus with an Arizona plate of XWA8LH.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 57-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday.
James Hinrichs of Yuma was last seen driving a dark blue 2002 Ford Focus with an Arizona plate of XWA8LH.
Hinrichs is described as being approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was last heard from on Aug. 10 when a message was sent from his phone reporting that he was lost in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.
Continuous efforts to locate Hinrichs by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office have been unsuccessful.
Anyone who sees Hinrichs or his vehicle is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (928) 783-4427 or 78 Crime to remain anonymous.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted at the website www.yumacountysheriff.org
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 106F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 85F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunshine and some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 106F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.