The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate the owner of a stray pig that was found last weekend.
On Sunday, July 17, at approximately 9 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a call about a stray pig in the roadway at Avenue 2E and County 18th Street.
The YCSO Livestock unit responded to the scene and, with the assistance of residents in the area, were able to capture the pig.
The pig, which has remained unclaimed, is described as being a black and white pot belly, and is currently in foster care.
If the owner can not be located within the next seven days the pig will be turned to the Arizona Department of Agriculture.
Anyone with information regarding this pig is encouraged to please contact Dean Morgan at the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427.