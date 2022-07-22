stray pig

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate the owner of a stray pig that was found Sunday, July 17 in the roadway at Avenue 2E and County 18th Street.

 Photo courtesy of YUMA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate the owner of a stray pig that was found last weekend.

On Sunday, July 17, at approximately 9 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a call about a stray pig in the roadway at Avenue 2E and County 18th Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you