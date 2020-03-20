The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a 20-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday.
According to information released by Lt. Sam Pavlak, on Saturday deputies received a report at approximately 12:06 p.m. of a person missing from the 400 block of May Avenue
The missing person is identified as Eva Fernandez Quiroz, who was last seen at her residence that day at approximately 11 a.m. riding her bicycle, which is described as a matte black Huffy with white dots and 26-inch tires.
She is described as a Hispanic female with short dark brown hair, brown eyes, partially shaved eyebrows, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, and multicolor (pink, white, black) sneakers. She also suffers from mental illness.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is urged to notify YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online at www.yumacountysheriff.org.