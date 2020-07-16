YCSO seeks owners of stray burro

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating the owner of a stray burro that was found in Somerton on Monday.
Lt. Sam Pavlak said that at approximately 9 that morning deputies responded to a report of a loose burro in the area of Avenue B ½ and County 17 ½ Street.
When deputies arrived on scene, they attempted to locate the owner of the burro, but were unable to find anyone in the area.
Sheriff’s Posse members responded to take custody of the burro.
Pavlak added that the burro appears to be in good health, but has no brands, tags, or markings to identify an owner.
The burro is currently under the care of the Sheriff’s Posse.
Last week the sheriff’s office also caught three sheep and a goat that were found around the area of 8th Street and Mojave Lane.
“No one has claimed them yet.” Pavlak said.
Those animals are also currently being cared for by the Sheriff’s Posse.
According to Pavlak, any animal not claimed after seven days is turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture.
Anyone with information about the burro, or the sheep and goat, is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427.