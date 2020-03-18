The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of business burglaries in the Foothills area that occurred during the months of February and March.
In the most recent burglary, which happened at approximately 4:55 a.m. on Friday, March 6, deputies acquired surveillance footage of a suspect breaking into the Happy Trails Daycare located at 11607 S. Fortuna Road.
According to spokesperson Sgt. Edgar Guerra, the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding these cases, is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
People can also visit the sheriff office’s website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
