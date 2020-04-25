Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a woman who allegedly may have stolen a car belonging to an individual who recently died.
According to information provided by Sgt. Edgar Guerra, on Friday, April 10 ,at approximately 5:24 p.m. deputies received a report of a burglary and vehicle theft in the 5700 block of West 8th Street.
The owner of the residence had recently passed away and the caretaker was advised that unknown individuals were on the property. When deputies arrived, they discovered that the residence had been ransacked and that a vehicle was missing.
Deputies later discovered that the stolen vehicle had possibly been taken into Mexico. Further investigation revealed that Tara Contreras, 32, of Yuma, allegedly had been in possession of the vehicle when it entered into Mexico, Guerra said. Contreras, is currently a suspect and is wanted by the YCSO. She is described as 5 foot, 6 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The stolen vehicle is described as a gray Dodge Journey with the Arizona license plate CHV0296.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Please do not approach the suspect yourself, Guerra advised.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at the agency’s website, www.yumacountysheriff.org.
