The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two suspects in a recent burglary.
YCSO responded to a burglary at a mechanic shop located in the 2400 block of East County 15th Street at 8:36 a.m. June 1.
An initial investigation revealed video surveillance of multiple suspects taking several tools and other items from the shop. Stolen items included a Chrysler PT Cruiser and a yellow/blue Suzuki 250 quad. The estimated loss is approximately $10,000, YCSO reported.
The YCSO Criminal Investigation Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
A male and female were observed on video surveillance during the burglary.
Investigators identified the male suspect as Juan Correa, 36, of Yuma, who is currently wanted for burglary.
The female captured on surveillance footage has been identified as Dora Salazar, 32, of Palm Springs, Calif. She is being sought regarding this burglary case.
If you should encounter one of the suspects, do not approach them, YCSO said, but instead, call law enforcement immediately.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.