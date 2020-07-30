YCSO: Stray donkey auctioned off

A stray donkey that was found on July 15 in Somerton has been auctioned off, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
On July 13, YCSO responded to a report of a stray burro in the area of Avenue B½ and County 17½ Street.
Deputies attempted to make contact with the owner, but were unable to find one in the area, a press release notes.
Sheriff’s Posse members responded and took custody of the animal, which appeared to be in good health. However, it had no brands, tags or markings to identify an owner.
YCSO later learned it was a donkey, not a burro. On Tuesday, the donkey was auctioned off by the Department of Agriculture after no one came forward to claim ownership of the animal.