Beginning Monday, March 30, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Foothills Substation will be closed to the public until further notice.
Agency spokesperson, Lt. Sam Pavlak, said deputies will still work out of the substation, which is located at 13190 E. South Frontage Road, and they will continue to operate as usual and provide service to the Foothills area.
Foothills residents who need to meet with a deputy in regard to a call for service can call the YCSO non-emergency number at 928-783-4427 to arrange a meeting at the substation.
Services such as vacation notifications, prescription medication drop offs, civil process services, and report requests/record checks can be completed at the YCSO Main Office located at 141 S. 3rd Ave.
Lt. Pavlak explained that residents aren’t using the facility as much as in past years, and the staff from the substation can be better utilized at the main office.
“The number of people coming by on a regular basis has dropped off significantly over the years,” Lt. Pavlak said. “A majority of the matters can now be handled over the phone or by using the internet.”
For additional information about YCSO and access to online forms, visit www.yumacountysheriff.org.
To file a report or other non-emergency situations, contact the YCSO Dispatch at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. In the event of an emergency, dial 911.