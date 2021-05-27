The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public about a phone scam circulating in the area in which the caller impersonates someone from law enforcement and threatens the person they’ve called by telling them a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
According to spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the sheriff’s office has been contacted by several members of the community recently reporting that they have received this type of call.
“We want to make the community aware that the sheriff’s office, or any law enforcement agency, will call someone about any kind of criminal matter they’re alleged to be involved in,” Pavlak said.
Pavlak said the scammer who is making the calls is even using the name of actual deputies employed by the sheriff’s office, which makes it seem real.
The calls, she continued, are meant to scare people, causing them to act out of urgency and hand over money in an attempt to avoid going to jail.
As such, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is advising that:
- Never share any personal information such as birth dates, social security numbers or bank account details.
- Sometimes scams such as these will include spoofing a legitimate law enforcement agency phone number and using a real name of a law enforcement officer in an attempt to gain the trust of the victim.
- Many scammers have done research on the people they are calling. So they will have some level of advanced intel that is likely from open-source information or social media.
Pavlak added that if you receive a call of this type, you should hang up immediately and report it to law enforcement.
It is also being advised to warn your family and friends about this type of call so they won’t fall for it.
