The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has issued an advisory on its Facebook page informing the community about a fake profile impersonating Sheriff Leon Wilmot.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the fake profile and cover photo were uploaded sometime within the last 24 hours and has already been reported.
“Do not accept a friend request or click on any links sent from this fake profile,” Pavlak said. “You can tell the profile is obviously fake because there is no content on the page other than the profile photo.”
The profile picture also included a blue border with a class of 2020 written on it.
Pavlak said there were two cases in which people who accepted a friend request from the fake profile reported that they were contacted by someone via Facebook Messenger.
The message included a link that was an attempt to get their personal information.
“Luckily no one clicked on the link,” Pavlak said.
YCSO advises that when receiving a new friend request to always review the profiles to verify the information and view the timeline posts and descriptions.
Also do not accept money requests, enter contests or sweepstakes, or click any link sent from friends.
“This is most likely a scam,” Pavlak said.