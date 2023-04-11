The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is informing the community about more new fake profiles impersonating Sheriff Leon Wilmot on a social media site.
YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said the two profiles, which were taken down the same day, were created on Facebook on April 7 at about the same time and have already been reported.
“Do not accept a friend request or click on any links sent from these fake profiles,” Pavlak said. “These accounts are an attempt to scam money out of people.”
Pavlak explained that the scammer who created the fake accounts would send out friend requests that, once accepted, were followed by a private message informing them of a government program giving people free cash.
“People were being told they would have to send money on a gift card in order to receive something,” Pavlak said. “We were notified shortly after the fake accounts were created. Some people who knew the sheriff contacted him directly.”
So far no one has fallen victim to the fake profiles.
Pavlak said it is important when receiving a new friend request on Facebook to always review the profiles to verify the information and view the timeline posts and descriptions.
One way to help spot a fake profile, Pavlak said, is that it will have “New Facebook Account” on it for the first 24 hours after it was created.
Also do not accept money requests, enter contests or sweepstakes, or click any link sent from friends because it is likely a scam.