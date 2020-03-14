The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office advises the public to be wary of potential scams related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to information provided by Sgt. Edgar Guerra, scammers may use emails, social media, or phone calls about the disease to spread misinformation in order to ask for donations or sell products that purport to prevent the Coronavirus.
To protect yourself against scams:
· Do not click on any links from unknown sources. This might download a virus on your computer or phone.
· Make sure to research any organization or charity asking for donations for victims of the Coronavirus.
· Be on the lookout for any emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts purporting to have information about the disease
For updates and/or questions pertaining to the coronavirus in Yuma County, visit the Yuma County website at www.yumacountyaz.gov and click on the Yuma CountyCOVID-19 Coronavirus 2019 updates link.
Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of a scam should contact law enforcement.