A woman was killed by a stray bullet in Yuma early Sunday morning.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of West 1st Street at 12:16 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies found an unresponsive woman who had an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies performed initial life-saving measures until the Rural Metro Fire Department arrived and continued to render medical aid. However, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene, YCSO reported.
The victim has been identified as Christian Galindo, 31, of Yuma.. Next of kin notification has been made.
The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
Preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been inside her residence when she was struck by a stray bullet, YCSO reported, noting the investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
