Year in Review: San Luis - Port of Entry funding a big accomplishment for 2021

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Guaranteeing sufficient funds for the expansion of the San Luis I Port of Entry was the greatest achievement of 2021 for the San Luis City Council, which led the efforts to get the state legislature to approve the funding.
However, “the work continues,” said Mayor Gerardo Sánchez, noting that other challenges still exist, such as securing funding to expand César Chávez Boulevard to five lanes, the second busiest artery in the city.
In November, the allocation of federal funds of $147 million was announced to complement the financing for the Port of Entry project, bringing available funds to almost $300 million.
“The biggest project was to guarantee additional federal funds for San Luis I. We invested a lot in promoting it, talking to legislators from both parties, finally we secured the funds,” Sanchez said.
“After almost a year we managed to get the full funds to arrive. We were competing with all the communities in the United States, we had to align the Democratic and Republican delegation from Arizona to work on the same project, which was the San Luis I and Douglas ports,” he added.
While some considered the cost very high, Sánchez explained that it is a project of magnitude, which would double from 8 to 16 the lanes for access to the United States, and pointed out that those who cross from Mexico through the border ports of Arizona spend significantly in the U.S.
“This border port will be the largest in crosswalking for pedestrians and vehicles in Arizona. Now we are the fourth in the nation, and that is with 8 lanes, now let’s imagine how it will be with 16,” noted Sánchez.
For the mayor, the expanded port will be a trigger for the economy and development, starting with the impact that construction will have, with jobs and economic benefits.
In that sense, he said that this flow will help to increase the interest of investors to establish businesses in the city, as is currently seen in the north of the city, in the area where Walmart is, where commercial premises are built and where a Burger King restaurant will be established shortly.
Regarding the challenges, he said that he is about to start a study by the Department of Transportation, which would yield data that could help justify the need to expand César Chávez Boulevard to the east, until Avenue F.
He reiterated that next year, the challenge will be to guarantee sufficient funds for this expansion, for which they will knock on doors at the state and federal government.
Sánchez added that the outlook looks encouraging for the growth of the city in the eastern zone, with three development projects that would mean about 4,000 homes, for which the council approved changes to the General Plan.
However, he affirmed that there are not only plans in the housing area, but that next year there could be commercial construction, since developers such as Comite de Bien Estar and Riedel are already promoting projects for that area.
For these initiatives, the San Luis City Council will continue to support as a facilitator and provide its part of the necessary infrastructure and services, Sánchez added.
For next year, Sánchez said the construction of a new access road from the west of the city to the developments in the east will be a priority, paving County 24 Street.
However, Sánchez noted, if voters had approved the property tax in 2019, projects such as the eastern regional park and other urban improvements would already be completed or with notable progress.
Sanchez said that while the expansion of the San Luis I port will begin no later than the summer, at the beginning of the year they will focus on the goal of opening the San Luis II Commercial Port to the tourist crossing, which would allow it to alleviate some of the border traffic.
Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, Sánchez said that his government implemented a conservative spending policy, so there were no major projects this year, but the application of those resources will be seen next year.
He said that San Luis was the first community in the county to establish restrictions when the pandemic arrived and was the last to lift them, and that, together with the care that residents have adopted, influenced the incidence of the virus to remain low.
“A year ago I went to the hospital for the infection, I lasted 22 days, and then there was no vaccine. Now we already have three approved vaccines in the country and there is a treatment to come. Everything looks very positive in that regard for 2022, as long as there is no variant that changes everything,” he said.
The mayor ruled out that a closure of activities would be decreed again in case the pandemic regains strength, since the community has also responded to the call to be vaccinated.
Finally, with regard to the economy, Sánchez pointed out the importance of the federal government controlling inflation, so that it does not reach levels that make life more expensive for people or increase costs to the extent of hindering the projects that his government has planned.