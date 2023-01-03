Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun reporting staff met with local government officials for a look back at 2022, and a look ahead at 2023. This story is one in a series called “2022: Year in Review.”
SOMERTON – A new high school, a new elementary school and the Parkview Commerce Center, all under development on Somerton’s west side, are what the city’s mayor describes as a prelude to future growth and prosperity in Somerton.
“To see that there is more interest in coming to invest in the city, and to see that in 2022, 20 new business opened here gives us confidence that the best years are still to come, and that more new development will (take place) on the west side,” Mayor Gerardo Anaya said.
In August, development began on a nearly 20-acre site north of Main Street that will become the Parkview center. Anaya predicts that by the end of 2023, the first tenant will be in place, Sunset Health, which will occupy a new clinic that will serve as the anchor of the business center.
The center is located next to the site where the Yuma Union High School District is building a high school, the district’s sixth campus, to serve Somerton students. South of Main Street, also on the city’s west side, the Somerton Elementary School District is building the Bravie T. Solo Elementary School campus.
Anaya foresees the two schools and the health clinic bringing new residents to the west side, in turn attracting new businesses there.
“Many companies that hadn’t looked at Somerton before now see the city as an opportunity,” Anaya said.
The demand for housing on the west side will be satisfied in part by two planned residential subdivisions that are awaiting approval by the city, the mayor said. But, he added, he city in 2023 will begin to accept proposals for residential development of city-owned parcels farther north of the Parkview and next to the future site of a community center the city will build.
Over the longer term, he expects development on the west side to be further encouraged if the city and Yuma County cement plans for construction on that end of a county office complex that would serve Somerton residents.
Anaya said City Hall has and will maintain a policy of welcoming new commercial investment in Somerton.
“The city of Somerton is very easy to work with, and that is what we want – that anyone who comes to invest here will find it easy to do so and that we are going to help them in any way we can. We have been flexible, and we think the developers are happy with that.”
He noted, for example, that the city accommodated the recent construction by Factor Sales, owner of the Del Sol Market chain, of a warehouse on Avenue B, and helped an auto sales business to expand and move into a former clothing store in Somerton’s downtown.
The city is also looking to promote economic development on Somerton’s east and northeast sides, the mayor added.
He added the city will receive an economic shot in the arm once the county completes a planned road south from Somerton along Avenues D and E to state Route 195, not far from the San Luis II commercial port of entry at the Mexican border.
State Route 195, opened in 2010, links San Luis to Yuma, bypassing Somerton. People traveling from the border to Yuma and back no longer had to stop in Somerton.
“Business (in Somerton) dropped a lot when 195 opened,” Anaya said. “A lot of the traffic we had had went away. Some businesses closed because they no longer had that flow. That connection (to San Luis II) is going to help us. It’s going to open up opportunities everywhere on the east side, where most of the land is not developed.”
He added: “There are a lot of opportunities thanks to all the work the state is doing in trying to promote this region and reducing the inspection times (for commercial trucks) at the port of entry. We are going to have a direct connection to the commercial port of entry. I had a meeting with the mayor of San Luis (Nieves Riedel), and we are going to work together with the county to make it happen.”
2022 was a good year in terms of revenues coming into city coffers, he added. Many Somerton residents shopped online, with sales tax revenue from their purchases going into the city’s general fund.
The city also used its share of federal COVID-19 relief funds to help businesses back on their feet after having suffered financial difficulty during the pandemic, the mayor said.
“The majority of local businesses are small businesses belonging to families that chose to invest in their own city. We had to help them.”
Having solid finances in the 2022, the city was able to hire four new police officers and slow the exodus of firefighters who previously left the fire department for better-paying jobs elsewhere, Anaya said.
As for needed public works projects, he said the city is pressing ahead with projects to upgrade or build new water storage tanks and to open a new water well.
“In infrastructure and equipment, we are much better off than before,” Anaya said. “Up to last year we had to ask San Luis for trash collection trucks and now we have the ones we need. We continue renovating water tanks. That hadn’t been done for 25 years, but in the last two years we have renovated them and we are about to build a new one.”
The city also is soon to wrap up street repaving and replacement of old water and sewer lines in the city’s older sections, he said.
Anaya believes the city has opportunities as well as challenges ahead of it.
“The challenges of development are good to have because they are also opportunities, since there are so many things that are going to come. One challenge will be to continue our philosophy of not making Somerton residents pay for infrastructure for future development. That has to continue.”
Anaya said the pandemic and accompanying supply chain delays forced the city to delay some of its budgeted projects and increased the cost of others, but he said the city will press ahead with those of greatest importance to Somerton’s future.