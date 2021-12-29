SOMERTON – Even though in the first year of the pandemic, Somerton was among the cities hit hardest, 2021 ended on a positive note for Somerton with a strong economy, several municipal projects in place and more developments on the horizon.
Among the positive outcomes in 2021, the growing income from business sales tax stands out, a line that was feared would be negatively impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.
“Economically it was a very good year despite the uncertainty of the pandemic and being among the cities most affected by the pandemic in the state. Somerton demonstrated once again that it is a united city, that the government, the residents, the businesses, come together to protect ourselves as a community,” said Mayor Gerardo Anaya.
Anaya added that the achievement of exceeding the expectations of income from sales tax in businesses, including the tax on internet sales, which began to be applied last year, stands out.
“The main thing was that despite the pandemic our sales tax income was higher than expected, so our budget was higher than expected. We have continued to invest in projects, most of those that were planned for the year were completed or are in process,” pointed out Anaya.
Among the achievements is the rehabilitation of the first tank that stores 1.2 million gallons of water that is distributed to residents, in a project of almost $650,000, and the start of the project to rehabilitate the second tank.
Solid municipal finances, Anaya said, allowed Somerton to continue with projects to improve streets in the city, as well as projects with county government and the improvements along César Chávez Avenue and its intersection with Main Street, executed to serve residents and the new schools now under construction, as well as the Parkview Commerce Center complex, all in the west of the city.
Not only has the city of Somerton fostered development with a million-dollar investment in a drainage pumping plant and road improvements in that area, but it is also in charge of the Parkview complex, north of Main Street, where one of the first businesses to land will be the 4th Avenue Gym which, Anaya underlined, is an icon in the county.
Among other achievements, the Somerton City Council completed the renovation of the sports court in Joe Muñoz Park and approved the contracts for the construction of a skate park on the same site. Council also approved contracts for the installation of air conditioning in the city gym, work that will allow sports programs and other activities to be carried out in summer, as well as enabling the property to be used as a shelter in case of emergencies.
Likewise, the expansion project of the same building was approved to create a boxing gym and activity center.
Anaya announced that several projects are about to start in the remainder of the fiscal year.
However, Anaya also acknowledged that Somerton will have greater challenges in 2022, especially appealing the results of the 2020 Census count, published this year, which returned negative numbers in terms of population growth.
“We are seeing that the state numbers are taken into account, because the 2020 Census was a failure. We and Wellton were hit the hardest in the county, but I know they have problems in the Imperial Valley too; all the failures of the census occurred mainly in communities with a majority Hispanic population,” said Anaya, who reiterated that almost $800,000 a year are at stake that would be lost from the income that the state shares with the city based on the number of inhabitants.
He added that his own estimates, based on the number of housing construction permits, about 1,000 in the last decade, and other municipal data indicate that Somerton would have added between 4,000 and 5,000 inhabitants, and not reduced its population as It was indicated by the census count.
In that sense, Anaya noted that preparing and submitting an appeal before the Census Office is one of the greatest challenges for his government in 2022.
“That is such a priority for us that we decided to retain the retiring director of Economic Development, to help us with that appeal process,” said the mayor.
Other challenges that Anaya identified for next year will be the Avenue D corridor, which connects Somerton with the San Luis II Commercial Port of Entry, a move which would benefit not only this city but also other communities in the south of the county.
Anaya said that, starting next year, Somerton will focus on annexation initiatives to add ground to its jurisdiction in order to continue growth.
Anaya stressed that Somerton was fortunate to receive federal funds that helped mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the business sector, enabling the city council to allocate grants for small local businesses.
Finally, he thanked the residents and business owners for abiding by the protocols established in the emergency proclamation and in the federal health guidelines, and the good response to vaccination promoted by the city council in collaboration with other agencies, which has helped to maintain and expand programs, activities and events offered to the public.