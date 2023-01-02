Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun reporting staff met with local government officials for a look back at 2022, and a look ahead at 2023. This story is one in a series called “2022: Year in Review.”
According to officials, 2022 was a busy year for Wellton – and the returns are looking promising.
Following a year of challenges with funding and the results of the 2020 U.S. Census, the town has busied itself in improving in a variety of areas. From economic boosts and supporting local business to beautification projects and increased community involvement, the future of Wellton is looking positive, according to Mayor Pro Tem Cecilia McCollough and Town Manager Richard Marsh.
“The positive is mostly collaborative things that are going on with volunteers and groups and meetings that [Marsh is] having,” McCollough said. “We’re getting more participation in meetings and there’s much more enthusiasm about what’s going on.”
Marsh has been able to measure this enthusiasm by noting that town council meetings now reach room capacity and the town’s follower number has doubled on Facebook. With a goal to enhance community relations, Wellton has been focusing on communication by revamping its town website and expanding the role of its public information officer.
Additionally, Marsh initiated monthly “Chat with the Manager” meetings that have been held at alternating locations such as the Coyote Wash Golf Course Clubhouse and the community center. And in partnership with the Arizona Community Foundation, the town has started community-wide engagement meetings.
“I worked with Veronica Shorr, who’s with the foundation here in Yuma, and she volunteered to work a community meeting for us to find key things that people wanted ... she’s planning another one and she’ll be presenting her results to the town in the next couple of meetings,” McCollough said. “I’m also working with Rural Arizona Engagement (RAZE). They contacted me through Flinn-Brown and we’re going to try to set up meetings with high school students and adults to see what we can do to benefit our community as a whole.”
Another partnership underway with Arizona State University’s Marvin Fellows Graduate Students program will further assist the town with research into trends for smaller communities adopting building codes and with tools to help redevelop, improve and revitalize a downtown retail area.
Town employees have also benefited from new trainings, meetings and even an all Employee-Team Appreciation Day to improve the work being done for Wellton.
Thanks to employee efforts and current community involvement, however, the town is already making progress. $50,000 in donations from the community are enabling the purchase of computers and monitor screens for the town and Rotary Club donations are going toward parks and recreation. Improvements will be coming to Butterfield Park and parks and recreation at large.
The Wellton Community Volunteer Program has started and will assist with the beautification of properties. The town has had building renovation projects for its community center, the Butterfield Golf Course Pro Shop, and the Coyote Wash Golf Course Clubhouse, Shack Golf and Cart Barn.
“We needed to do some repair on the stucco on the exterior – which we did pay for – but the interior, much of it was done with town employees and volunteers repainting, polishing the floors,” McCollough said, referencing the volunteer renovation efforts. “All of that was was done by not only town staff but volunteers helping out.”
Another large area of partnership has been Wellton’s efforts to support local businesses.
“We’re promoting businesses and we’ve joined with the Small Business Development Center to do ‘Buy Local’ and I’ve gotten a lot of the businesses to buy in,” McCollough commented. “Heading out toward Tacna, which is in our town, I’d like to have them join in with the small business developments on ‘Buy Local’ because a huge majority of the small businesses are who hire a majority of the employees so they’re highly desired to be successful.”
Marsh highlighted that Wellton has partnered with the National Bank of Arizona to initiate monthly business roundtable meetings with Wellton business owners and the town council’s agendas now have a regular “Business Spotlight” section to promote local businesses. A video spotlighting local businesses and interviewing their owners is also being made for the town website.
“There’s been a lot of really good things but still, the economy moves,” McCollough added. “Interest rates on loans have gone up so the real estate has slowed down. We are really selling lots of things to people outside of the state. We have a lot of non-Arizona people living here now. They like Wellton for being so quiet and safe and having no traffic.”
The town is also marketing its 640-acre mixed use development and 70 available sites in Coyote Wash as well as selling and renting its real property for market price, but they’re looking for committed investors who’ll maintain their responsibilities.
“We need help with those things because if they’re going to bring more people in, then we just take on the burden of those new people without any assistance,” McCollough elaborated.
Financial assistance has been a continuing concern for Wellton as it grows. The 2020 census undercount resulted in cut funds so the town has challenged the count based on house numbers. Per McCollough, the challenge has been accepted and Wellton currently awaits a response.
Wellton has also obtained nearly $2 million in federal and state Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for road construction and housing rehabilitation, which Marsh reports will help alleviate burden for the funds that the town’s 2023 General Plan update requires.
The home rule option for the 2022 General Election is a critical support according to McCollough.
“We have increased revenue due to our population but our state revenue was decreased because of the census numbers, which is what they listen to, and so as a result we have an excess amount of revenue according to the state,” she said. “That caused an enforced expenditure limitation and so we had to go to the voters to ask for an extended amount of two years to have our own ability to have our expenditure limitation.
“We got that passed in November and now we are going to try to get it permanent so that we’re not under that limitation by the state, which is kind of an antiquated number … [It would be] a permanent permission to handle our own expenses, if we get to spend the money we earn rather than being limited on what we can spend based on what the state says.”
In the meanwhile, handling the budget is not an easy task for town leadership. McCollough stated that the budget doesn’t have enough available for services such as street sweeping, “but we’re also looking at the things that we do have, which is the golf course, and how we might be able to make sure that those things are making money and whether we as a town want to continue to handle those things.”
It’s also resulted in the passage of the 1% City Sales Tax. Although the choice was difficult to make, provisions are in place for the continued review for the possible rescission of the tax.
“Well, the census cut and the state shared revenue cut was above 300,000 so we enacted a 1% sales tax to be reviewed every year based on revenues and could be rescinded at that point should the revenues come up or should our census numbers come up,” McCollough said. “There were large complaints. But we would have had to cut services and there was really a detrimental effect of the revenue drop and we had to do something. It was necessary but it was also painful to those of us that voted for it. It just was one of those hard decisions.
“I hope we can drop it back and then our businesses benefit because once our sales taxes increase, then we’ll benefit from that. [Meaning] if sales increases, then our taxes increase, our revenue increases in which we will be very, very grateful for if we don’t have to keep that.”
McCollough and Marsh also identified the tasks of reviewing and updating the Town Code and Zoning Ordinance as well as adopting various codes and enforcing more of them as essential to keeping the town in order. The 2022-2024 Strategic Plan, specifically, is a very important effort that the leaders hope to see returns from.
Marsh stated that with the input of the town council, department heads and supervisors, mission and vision statements were developed and core values were identified.
With Scott Blitz succeeding McCollough as mayor, 2023 will likely see further changes and McCollough shared that she looks forward to remaining involved in the community.
“Well, Mayor Blitz will start his first year and his second term,” McCollough said. “I’ll be starting my first year of my fourth term so we have a lot that we can discuss on council, but we’ll see … the majority wanted something different and so we’ll see what he comes up with. But nonetheless, I’m still involved. I’m still a part of the community. I’m very, very looking forward to not going away.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.