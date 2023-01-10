Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun reporting staff met with local government officials for a look back at 2022, and a look ahead at 2023. This story is one in a series called “2022: Year in Review.”
Over the past year, Yuma saw plenty of successes, such as the extension of the hospitality tax, but the city also had its share of challenges, for example, the continuing drop in the water levels of the Colorado River.
In 2022, Yuma voters reelected Doug Nicholls as mayor and political newcomers Art Morales and Carol Smith and incumbent Gary Knight to fill three open seats in the City Council.
In addition, a majority of Yuma voters supported two propositions, Proposition 416, an update to the city’s general plan, and Proposition 417, which renewed Yuma’s 2% hospitality tax. The hospitality tax funds parks and recreation, tourism and the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.
Mayor Nicholls considers the extension of the hospital tax “big,” however, he believes the “biggest” issues in 2022 were the Colorado River declining water levels, border and public safety.
As for the water issue, “well, it didn’t go well,” Nicholls said. “We had to continue to see the levels in the reservoirs continue to drop.”
The city joined other river communities in a lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in an effort to stop the Queen Creek Colorado River Water Transfer Project. Opponents fear this would set a precedent that could negatively impact Yuma County and bring further declines in river flows, impacting the agricultural industry and the health of the river, which is already at an all-time low due to the drought.
The city had urged the Bureau to recommend denial of the water transfer proposal. However, the Bureau found no significant impact of moving water out of La Paz County into Queen Creek.
“We’re really wanting to protect our water rights but also the availability of water. The real danger from my perspective is as water gets to become a commodity, or people can put a value on it, that puts rural Arizona up for sale. And that’s why as the City of Yuma we’re going to be fighting hard against any sort of transfers that do that,” Nicholls explained.
With record-breaking numbers of migrants continuing to cross into the U.S. in Yuma, Nicholls kept an emergency declaration issued last year in place throughout 2022.
Along with other local leaders, Nicholls feared that the eventual end of Title 42 might lead to an even greater influx of asylum seekers. Title 42 is a public health order issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that allows the government to turn away migrants at the border and/or return them to their country of origin.
“That one’s frustrating on its own level,” Nicholls said. “Title 42 twice this year was proposed to go away, and we’ve been able to not have that happen. However, no permanent or new solutions are in play that would help resolve or improve the situation.
“We’ve had a whole year go by and really no change on that front. We’ve had, even in the last couple of weeks, the number of people crossing go up by almost 50%. And we’re really looking to try to find ways to reduce the flow and work with our federal government to do that,” he added.
Nicholls continues to push for a solution with “a lot of engagement at the federal level, but the tangible changes are slow.” The federal government has announced the start of construction of a permanent barrier along the border near Morelos Dam, “which is a positive thing, but it took all year to get there,” he noted.
Yuma officials continued to work on increasing the pay for public safety personnel. The council approved a public safety step pay plan that will cost $2 million a year.
“I think it’s good to make sure we’re staying very competitive so our men and women in law enforcement and fire are adequately compensated,” Nicholls said. “I mean, they’re doing a very difficult job, and some would argue the primary job in the city. So we need to make sure that we’ve got a strong force and pay as part of making that happen.”
The city experienced other positives during the year, including securing a Congressional allocation of $1.5 million for the Yuma Multiversity Campus, legislation ensuring funding for the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area for the next 15 years, and a $250,000 grant presented by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich from the One Arizona Plan for police to address opioid issues.
The council agreed to help Dole Fresh Vegetables bring back its local plant to full operation through incentives. The project is expected to generate more than 600 jobs over the next three years.
Panera Bread Café announced that it will open a restaurant in Yuma. The company purchased surplus property from the city for construction of the restaurant on the southeast corner of 15th Street and South 4th Avenue. Construction is set to start in 2023.
Exceptional Community Hospital opened a $20 million, 20,000-square-foot hospital on South Araby Road. The Salvation Army broke ground on a new corps community center in Yuma. N-Drip, an Israeli company, introduced its gravity micro-irrigation system to Yuma farmers.
The city celebrated the grand opening of the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex, located at 270 W. 13th St. The facility consolidated the operations of the city’s Utilities Department. Its name honors a 10-year mayor of Yuma who championed Yuma’s water access and water quality all the way up to the U.S Congress.
The Phoenix-based Boys & Girls Club of the Valley brought back the youth development afterschool program to Yuma after the council authorized a lease agreement for the city-owned John B. Smith and Edna P. Smith Campus, located at 1100 S. 13th Ave.
The city completed and implemented a Targeted Industry Report to help focus and elevate Yuma’s business attraction efforts.
Nicholls was unanimously elected to serve a two-year term as president of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, an organization that supports local governments throughout the state.
“I’ll be engaged heavily at the state level to represent the communities in Arizona as well as Yuma’s interests,” he said.
The mayor and other city officials welcomed ALLO Communications to the city. The company is designing and constructing 140 miles of the middle-mile network for Yuma County.
Nicholls took part in the first edition of the “Nice Tour Meet You” culinary tour hosted by Turismo San Luis Rio Colorado. He also attended the Innovating Commerce Serving Communities (formerly the International Council of Shopping Centers) exhibition in Las Vegas and held individual meetings with select retailers to discuss Yuma as a potential location for their company. This effort will continue in 2023, Nicholls said.
One of the biggest successes, in the eyes of Nicholls, is the Sixth Mayors’ International Bike Ride, which started in Yuma and ended in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico.
“We had a great bike ride,” Nicholls said, noting that 250 people rode together. “Having that tradition continue is good for the region. More mayors, more elected officials and more sponsors made it all possible.”
For 2023, Nicholls expects the border to remain a critical issue. “We’ll continue engaging on immigration. We’re going to do a regional meeting with representatives from both sides of the border. We’re going to be working to try to find new ways to influence that area.”
Also expected to be prominent in 2023 is Yuma’s proposed spaceport launch facility. The city and the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. have begun the Federal Aviation Administration licensing process for the facility.
“We won’t quite have the spaceport ready yet, but that’s being worked on this year,” Nicholls said. “It’ll take a little over a year to get it done so that’s why I don’t think we’ll get it completed this next year. Year after, it should go in place.”