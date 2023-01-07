Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun reporting staff met with local government officials for a look back at 2022, and a look ahead at 2023. This story is one in a series called “2022: Year in Review.”
Broadband, changes in leadership and several large construction projects topped the list of high points for Yuma County in 2022.
Inflation and supply chain issues came into play, and throughout it all, COVID-19 remained a factor. However, overall, County Administrator Ian McGaughey called it a “good year.”
“It’s been a good year in Yuma County with major projects moving forward and critical services provided to residents, all within a conservative budget,” he said.
The Yuma Sun asked McGaughey to summarize, in his view, some of the highlights of 2022. Here are the points he touched on:
Broadband Middle-Mile Project Kickoff: Yuma County launched the broadband middle-mile project in partnership with ALLO Fiber to build about 140 miles of a broadband backbone throughout the county. Yuma County allocated $20.7 million from the county’s American Rescue Plan allocation and obtained a $10 million grant from the Arizona Commerce Authority’s AZ Broadband Development Program to build the broadband middle-mile.
“This significant investment in critical broadband infrastructure will serve Yuma County residents, businesses and visitors with the fastest speeds available in broadband. This exciting project is going to make a major, positive impact on our community,” McGaughey said.
• Magrino Industrial Project: The Gary Magrino Industrial project was launched by the Greater Yuma Port Authority this year which aims to improve international economic development between the United States and Mexico within Yuma County through the San Luis commercial port of entry. The project consists of roadway improvements and underground infrastructure for the industrial park at the cost of $4.5 million. The project is funded through American Rescue Plan money and a loan to GYPA from Yuma County.
• Changes in Leadership: County Administrator Susan K. Thorpe retired in June after serving the people of the county for six years and many communities across Arizona, California and Texas for more than 38 years. In June, Ian McGaughey, then deputy administrator, was selected as the new administrator after a national search. McGaughey’s career spans more than 30 years in private and public industry, with 18 years in public service.
“I am honored to have the trust of the board to serve our community in this capacity. I’ve truly enjoyed the first six months in the position. I’m fortunate to have the support of an excellent team of professionals throughout the Yuma County organization,” he said.
Josh Scott was selected as the new deputy administrator, also after a national search. Scott has 20 years of professional experience, with 13 of those years in local government. He was previously director of Yuma County Public Works, and has a master’s degree in civil engineering and is a registered professional civil engineer.
Additional leadership changes occurred in agencies within Yuma County. Recorder Robyn Stallworth-Pouquette transitioned into the Human Resources Department as the risk management specialist. She served as the county recorder from 2008 until July 2022.
Richard Colwell was appointed as the new recorder after a competitive selection process for a term that will expire in December 2024. Colwell previously served as the chief deputy for the Clerk of the Superior Court and as a lieutenant for the Yuma Police Department.
Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Tyree, who was in office for nearly two decades, resigned in February to accept a new position as superintendent for the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY). Tom Hurt was appointed by the Board of Supervisors in May to replace Tom Tyree as the school superintendent. Hurt has more than 43 years of experience in the education field.
Precinct 1 Constable John Nozar retired in October after serving as a constable for more than 17 years. The supervisors appointed Art Gradillas to serve the rest of Nozar’s term, which ends in January 2023. Constable Gradillas was elected to serve a four-year term in November’s general election.
• Election Services Division: The Yuma County Election Services, a division within the Recorder’s Office, had a very busy year. Election Services Director Tiffany Anderson, Voter Services Coordinator Sarah Howard and Election Services Coordinator Kika Guzman were designated as Certified Elections/Registration Administrators (CERA), the highest professional achievement for election officials in the country. The Election Services Division managed the timely completion of the redistricting project for Yuma County’s election districts and voter precincts. The division also successfully managed primary and general elections for local, state and federal offices.
• Budget: Yuma County’s 2022/2023 budget increased to $501 million from the previous year’s budget of $464 million because sales tax revenues in the county were stronger than anticipated. The supervisors approved a property tax rate reduction for this year’s budget.
“The Board of Supervisors recognized that it’s a difficult time for many families with recent price increases and did not want to add to the burden. The budget the board passed is conservative and responsible, ensuring the continuation of all county services,” McGaughey noted.
• COVID-19: On March 13, Gov. Doug Ducey, after consultation with the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, terminated the statewide COVID-19 emergency. Chairman Tony Reyes rescinded Yuma County’s COVID-19 Emergency Declaration on April 11.
“Throughout the pandemic, the efforts of our public health and emergency management workers, healthcare workers, first responders and frontline and essential workers, saved lives and helped to bring the COVID-19 outbreak under control,” McGaughey said.
• Emergency Declaration: On Dec. 14, Yuma County Chairman Tony Reyes declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of the county to address the continuing health and humanitarian crisis at the U.S./Mexico border. With the county facing a “triple threat” of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu as well as the increasing number of asylum seekers and migrants entering Yuma County from Mexico, officials noted that local healthcare resources were being stressed.
Border Patrol Yuma Sector agents made more than 300,000 apprehensions in fiscal year 2022. The number of asylum seekers is expected to increase sharply with the expiration of Title 42, a temporary health order issued in response to the pandemic that allows Border Patrol to turn away migrants at the border or return them to their countries of origin. The emergency declaration allows for additional flexibility and resources to address the evolving issue.
• Emergency Rental Assistance Program: The Yuma County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Treasury, stopped receiving applications on Oct. 27. Since its beginning in March 2021, the county has assisted more than 1,300 households countywide, keeping residents from being evicted or suffering utility disconnections. Partnering with the Western Arizona Council of Governments, more than $9 million was paid to landlords and utility providers on behalf of approved tenants, ensuring housing stability for many county residents.
The Yuma County Grants Team transferred this program to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, where services will continue until funds from the program run out. Residents can apply for the DES rental assistance program through the following link: https://era.azdes.gov/.
“I’m tremendously proud of Yuma County Grants personnel and their collaboration with WACOG to successfully administer this program and get the funds out to those who needed it right here in our community,” McGaughey said.
• Court Appointments: Edward Gilligan was appointed as Yuma County’s new director of juvenile court services in February to replace Tim D. Hardy, who retired after serving nearly 25 years as the director of the Yuma Juvenile Court Division. Gilligan last served at the Arizona Supreme Court and Administrative Office of the Courts as its Adult Probation Services Division director beginning in August 2019. He transitioned to the AOC after serving for five years as the deputy and then county administrator for Cochise County. Previously, he spent 16 years working in the Arizona Superior Courts, holding positions of chief adult probation officer and juvenile court services director in Cochise County, and treatment program coordinator, unit supervisor, drug court coordinator and probation officer in Pima County.
• Aztec School Closing: After 26 years of operations, Yuma County Juvenile Detention Court System’s long-running charter school closed in June. After considering the low number of students at Aztec School as well as the proliferation of other alternative charter schools in Yuma, officials determined that their education is better served by these other schools, McGaughey noted.
• New County Building: The Board of Supervisors authorized demolition of the county-owned structures at 185 and 197 S. Main St. to make way for a new building to be called Yuma County Administration Services. The three-story, 100,000-square-foot building will be completed by the end of 2024. The offices of assessor, recorder and treasurer were relocated for the duration of the project.
County officials will likely continue grappling with issues related to COVID-19, immigration issues and inflation in 2023, but McGaughey remains optimistic for what’s ahead in the new year.
“I’m looking forward to 2023 as we continue forward progress on board initiatives and find ways to serve our community efficiently and with innovation,” he said.