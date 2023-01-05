Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun reporting staff met with local government officials for a look back at 2022, and a look ahead at 2023. This story is one in a series called “2022: Year in Review.”
Recruiting qualified applicants was the biggest challenge for the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) last year, according to Sheriff Leon Wilmot.
Wilmot explained that while Yuma-area law enforcement agencies are very fortunate in that they enjoy strong support and public trust, overall there has been a significant drop in the number of young people who are willing to take on the challenges associated with a career in the profession.
The biggest reason for this, he believes, is that there is an atmosphere of anti-law enforcement rhetoric furthered by special interest groups and those with a political agenda, which has restricted the applicant pool.
While the YCSO has been proactive in ensuring competitive pay and benefits and has enjoyed an attrition rate far below the national average, Wilmot said that finding suitable applicants who can successfully complete the background investigation has still proved to be more and more difficult, particularly in the Detention Bureau.
“2022 was a challenging yet overall successful year for the sheriff’s office,” Wilmot said. “We have continued our efforts to provide for a safe community so that our residents can go to school and work without fear of victimization by criminals.”
The YCSO was able to hire 15 deputies last year. Eight of those deputies have already successfully completed the Arizona Western College Police Academy and seven of them are currently part of the workforce.
Additionally, the sheriff’s office currently has five deputy cadets attending the Arizona Western College Police Academy who are scheduled to graduate and begin their field training in February 2023.
“We have enjoyed strong support from the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, who recognize the importance of public safety and are committed to maintaining a well-equipped and experienced workforce,” Wilmot said. “They have supported competitive pay rates and a strong benefits package in order to recruit and retain our deputies and detention officers.”
The sheriff’s office has also been successful in obtaining well over $2 million in federal and state grant funds that have allowed it to continue specialized operations and purchase equipment without a direct cost to the taxpayers of Yuma County.
For example, in May 2022 YCSO used state funding to open a Rapid DNA Lab which is used to process certain DNA samples and generate a profile in as little as two hours.
The lab, which became operational in May, is the first remote site in the state outside of the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas and allows for crimes to be solved much quicker.
“This specialized equipment would be out of reach for our community without the support of those grants,” Wilmot said.
In addition to continuing its efforts to hire, train and retrain new deputies and detention officers in the coming year, YCSO also plans to build upon and expand its Intelligence Based Policing Unit, which has increased the solvability rates on burglaries and other property crimes in the county.
The unit also provides support to other major crimes investigators in solving serious crimes against persons to include robberies, aggravated assault and homicides.
Other goals for the YCSO in the coming year include expanding its multi-agency task force by adding more members from other area law enforcement agencies and continuing to inform and educate area youths on the dangers of drugs, with a specific emphasis on fentanyl.