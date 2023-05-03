The Yuma Fire Department responded to two fires on Sunday.
Firefighters responded to a reported stove fire around 3 p.m. in a residence in the 9600 block of East 37th Place.
Arriving firefighters found that a fire had occurred in a pan on a stove, which the homeowner had successfully extinguished with a fire extinguisher from their garage.
Firefighters cleared the home of smoke, and the electricity to the kitchen was turned off until repairs could be made.
There were no injuries.
Then, just before 11 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire in the 7800 block of East 38th Street.
Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage and roof of the home.
The fire was contained to the house it started in and was extinguished by firefighters.
Two adults, a child, and a dog were home and asleep when the fire occurred.
Smoke alarms alerted the occupants to the fire, and they were able to evacuate safely.
The home was not able to be re-occupied.
There were no injuries, and fire investigators are working to determine the cause.
