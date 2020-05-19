Sunday marked the start of the observance of National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week 2020, an annual tradition of honoring first-responders in the U.S. for the past 46 years.
This year’s theme is “EMS Strong: Ready Today, Preparing for Tomorrow,” which emphasizes the cooperative 24/7 efforts needed to provide effective emergency medical response, support and enhance that response, and care for those who provide care to others.
To further mark this week, and promote public education and awareness, each day we will be highlighting a different aspect of emergency care and safety.
During Wednesday’s City Council meeting, a proclamation will be read regarding Emergency Medical Services Week in the City of Yuma.
This year’s Paramedic of the Year is firefighter Jose Huizar, while firefighter Jake Gompert was recognized as EMT of the Year. Both received their awards on Monday.
According to the YFD, Huizar is an exceptional paramedic whose approach to patient care, knowledge and the implementation of his skills in the field is admirable. He has been a firefighter for more than 20 years and is described as being humble in his abilities and always willing to do what is best for the department and his patients.
Gompert is recognized as an exemplary medical professional that all others should strive to emulate. He has been with the YFD for over five years now and his knowledge, skills and abilities are described as being second to none.
Other recognition's will be announced throughout the week. The Employee of the Year awards are usually given during a public ceremony, but it has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first EMS Week was authorized in 1974 by President Gerald R. Ford. It is a week set aside to bring greater attention to work being done to maintain the highest levels of emergency medical response. It is also a time to focus on safety and injury prevention, critical care issues, and the partnership between citizens and EMS professionals.
The links in the chain that make up an emergency medical response begin with bystanders (and in many cases even the patients themselves) who are on the scene of a medical emergency.
It all starts with prompt and effective reporting, then acting to provide first aid, working with the Emergency Medical Dispatcher (EMD) providing information and following first aid instructions.
The links continue through the exchange of information between bystander and EMD to the dispatch, response and arrival of Paramedics, and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) to treat and transport patients.
The chain of emergency care continues in the hospital emergency rooms where doctors, nurses, and other trained professionals continue the patient care.
