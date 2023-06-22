After the Yuma Fire Department expressed a desire to change its medical direction oversight, the city has added administrative medical direction to its current contract with International Medical Direction of Phoenix.
The council approved an amendment to the agreement, which will cost $83,550 annually.
With this change, YFD expects to provide more efficient response, patient transportation, medication management and training.
Fire Chief Dusty Fields previously noted that the department had been looking at the possibility of changing medical direction oversight to enhance its ambulance service, emergency medical dispatching and emergency medical training.
A staff report noted that International Medical Direction has already established a “positive relationship” with YFD as medical director over the Emergency Medical Dispatcher Program and EMS training center.
As the EMS medical director, IMD will offer online medical direction and medication management that should improve efficiency and provide oversight on services such as treatment protocols, alternative response options, full medication dispenser capabilities and training programs.
Fields previously explained that the department transported 9,000 patients by ambulance in 2022. Of those, 35% were classified as general medical transports, meaning they weren’t for more serious trauma, cardiovascular or neurological issues.
However, because the fire agency didn’t have its own medical director, the department transported all calls to either Yuma Regional Medical Center or Exceptional Community Hospital.
The fire agency had been under the medical direction of YRMC. If it had its own medical director, the agency could transport patients to other facilities, such as an urgent care, and have more autonomy on how it treats patients, Fields explained.
A medical director will cut down on the number of transports to the hospitals and reduce the times that an ambulance is taken out of service.
“If we have somebody that could give us some options and wasn’t afraid to explore new ways of providing service to the community, because right now, it’s a one-size-fits-all, and a stubbed toe or somebody that hurt their knee doesn’t necessarily need to go to YRMC or Exceptional for that matter,” Fields previously told the council.
Having its own medical director, Fields noted, will be “better for the community because we keep our ambulances in service for more urgent needs.”
The department will also be able to fill its own medical dispensers with narcotics. The council previously authorized in-house dispensers to allow paramedics to securely administer medications to patients, quickly restock medications and return the ambulance units back to service quicker than having to return to YRMC to restock.
Having a medical director will also allow the department to train personnel in-station and allow EMTs and paramedics to recertify virtually.
In other action, the council also awarded a one-year contract for fire protection system inspections, installation and services, with an option to renew for four additional one-year periods, for an estimated $73,000 annually to Metro Fire Equipment of Gilbert.
This contract covers inspections and maintenance of city-wide sprinkler, fire alarm, hoods, fire pumps, and pre-action systems.
City buildings are subject to National Fire Protection Association codes adopted and enforced by local, state and federal agencies. To adhere to these NFPA codes and ensure properly functioning fire suppression and fire alarm systems, the city requires a vendor to conduct semi-annual and annual inspections as well as repairs and upgrades to ensure the city maintains NFPA compliance.
According to NFPA codes, the annual cost estimate to conduct all necessary inspections on the current city’s fire suppression system is $38,000. However, this cost does not include any repairs, upgrades or new installations. To accommodate these expenses, City staff has allocated a budget of $35,000 per year based on prior expenditures for repairs and upgrades.