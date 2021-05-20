The Yuma Fire Department recently received six new Lucas 3 automatic chest compression devices, which will enhance life-saving measures when responding to emergency calls that require Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).
The YFD already had several Lucas devices in use during a test period and found them to be an effective tool in providing quality care for cardiac arrest victims.
The units are easily applied and can be set up to make the transition from manual CPR in as little as seven seconds.
They also deliver effective compressions even if the patient is on a soft surface, and provide increased blood flow to the brain compared to manual compressions. Once the device is attached to a person, paramedics or EMTs can tend to wounds, move a patient and more, without stopping chest compressions.
The devices, powered by rechargeable batteries, allow for 45 minutes of continuous run time and can be plugged into an external power supply for prolonged use if needed.
The Lucas company reports there are more than 25,000 of these devices in service and a patient is treated with one approximately every 2 minutes.
Training has been ongoing with all personnel and each YFD Medic Unit is equipped with one of these devices.
Each of the devices cost approximately $17,000 and the YFD was able to purchase them with a grant from the Health and Human Services.
The YFD ultimately plans to equip each of its engines with one of the devices as well and is currently in the process of trying to secure additional grant funding to do so.
The Lucas 3 automatic chest compression devices, is just one of the many examples of new technology the YFD has begun using over the past year.
“EMS technologies continue to advance, giving our responders more and better tools,” said YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert. “The goal is to always be looking for ways to enhance service to the public and the safety of our responders.”
In addition to new and advanced heart monitors, the YFD has also been using ultraviolet disinfection devices to cleanse its medical units.