By THE YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT
During the week of Aug. 9-15, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 316 emergency calls for service, including:
• 5 General Fire Responses
Including: An apartment fire, an ATV on fire in a garage and various alarms.
• 2 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 to assist Rural/Metro with a fire in the Foothills and 1 to assist Imperial County with a fire in Winterhaven.
• 14 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a motorcycle and 2 rollovers.
• 273 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 27 for difficulty breathing, 25 for chest pain, 31 for falls, 7 for unconscious people (1 where bystander CPR was being given), 7 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 5 for a person under the influence of drugs, 9 for drug overdoses, 24 for people with psychiatric problems, 6 for dehydration/heat illness, 1 for a medical alarm, 2 for children locked in vehicles, 1 for choking, 16 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for broken bones, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a gila monster bite, 8 for man down calls, 4 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for a gunshot wound, 6 for an assault, 4 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 5 for a deceased person, 2 for lacerations, 1 for an intoxicated person in a canal, 1 for a person with a piece of glass in their arm, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 22 Special Duty, Public Assistance and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake removal, 3 for vehicle fires, 3 for brush fires, 2 for downed power lines, 2 for illegal trash fires, 1 for a transformer fire, 1 for a fuel spill and various alarms.