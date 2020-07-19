During the week of July 5-11, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 310 emergency calls for service, including:
• 7 General Fire Responses
Including: A palm tree fire, a mobile home fire, a small brush fire, natural gas in home from a burner left on, and various alarms.
• 4 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 to assist Rural/Metro with fires in the county, 1 assisting Imperial County with a medical emergency in Winterhaven, and assisting Imperial County with a structure fire in Winterhaven.
• 19 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving rollovers, 2 involving pedestrians (1 fatality), 1 involving a motorcycle, 2 head-on crashes, 1 involving 3 vehicles, 1 involving a wall, 1 involving a power pole, and 1 involving a building.
• 256 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 41 for difficulty breathing, 27 for chest pain, 20 for falls, 8 for unconscious people (2 where bystander CPR was being given), 6 seizure cases, 2 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 4 for a person under the influence of drugs, 2 for drug overdoses, 16 for people with psychiatric problems, 3 for dehydration /heat illness, 2 for a medical alarm, 2 for children locked in vehicles, 1 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 9 for man down calls, 6 for bad headaches, 5 for assaults, 4 for back pain, 5 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 7 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a near drowning of a 1 year old in a backyard pool, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 24 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a refrigerant leak in the AWC chiller plant, 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean-up at a crash scene, 1 for a public assist with a car seat, 1 for a small brush fire, 1 for power lines down, 1 for a power pole transformer on fire, 1 for a trash can fire, 1 for a brush fire in a transient camp near the river, and various alarms.