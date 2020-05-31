During the week of May 17-23, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 279 emergency calls for service, including:
• 11 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a house fire that started in a garage, a fire in a house under construction, a fire in a clothes dryer, a cooking fire, and various alarms.
• 3 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Imperial County with a brush fire, a structure fire, and a multiple vehicle crash in the Winterhaven area.
• 21 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving rollovers, 1 involving 3 vehicles, 1 involving a pedestrian, and 2 head-on crashes.
• 230 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 25 for difficulty breathing, 16 for chest pain, 23 for falls, 17 for unconscious people, 6 seizure cases, 9 possible stroke cases, 2 for an intoxicated person, 1 for person under the influence of drugs, 2 for drug overdoses, 16 for people with psychiatric problems, 2 for dehydration, 1 for a medical alarm, 1 for children locked in a vehicle, 2 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 6 for fever, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a scorpion sting, 10 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 4 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 4 for assaults, 6 for back pain, 5 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 2 for alcohol withdrawals, 3 for lacerations, 1 for a person hit by a golf cart, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 14 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for a personal appearance requests (drive-by), 1 vehicle assist, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for an illegal trash fire, 2 for small brush fires, 1 for a 2-year-old playing hide-and-seek stuck inside a closet with a jammed door, and various alarms.