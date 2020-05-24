During the week of May 10-16, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 290 emergency calls for service, including:
• 11 General Fire Responses
Including: 2 house fires, a small fire in a vacant trailer, power lines down with a mobile home on fire, a small brush fire, a smoking A/C unit on a business, a Freon gas leak from an A/C unit, and various alarms.
• 2 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting with fires in Imperial County.
• 16 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 rollovers, 1 involving a building, and 1 head-on crash.
• 230 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 36 for difficulty breathing, 15 for chest pain, 32 for falls, 8 for unconscious people (including 2 where bystander CPR was being given), 6 seizure cases, 2 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 3 for people under the influence of drugs, 5 for drug overdoses, 10 for people with psychiatric problems, 1 for dehydration, 2 for medical alarms, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 3 for allergic reactions, 7 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 5 for fever, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a human bite, 17 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches, 1 for a stabbing, 1 for a gunshot wound to a foot, 1 for an assault, 4 for back pain, 8 for abdominal pain, 3 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a cut eye, 1 for a person hit by a golf cart, 1 for a person hit by something flying in the wind, 1 for a child knocked down by a dog, 1 for a subject covered in blood carrying a machete, 1 for a person who was pepper sprayed, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 31 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 4 for a personal appearance requests (drive-by), 3 for snake removals, 1 for a smoke smell in a business, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for power lines down, 1 for a fire in an alley, 1 for a fuel spill, 1 vehicle fire, 1 mulch fire, a fertilizer fire, 3 small brush fires, and various alarms.