During the week of March 15-21, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 294 emergency calls for service, including:
• 7 General Fire Response
Including: 2 for mobile home fires, 1 for a motorhome fire, 1 for a gas smell in an apartment, and various alarms
• 3 Mutual Aid
Including: Assisted Rural Metro with a medical emergency in the Foothills, and called to assist Imperial County with 1 medical emergency and a fire
• 22 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involviang pedestrians, 1 involving 3 vehicles, 1 involving a power pole, 1 involving a fence, 1 involving a building, and 1 head-on crash
• 239 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 30 for difficulty breathing, 21 for chest pain, 28 for falls, 10 for unconscious people, 7 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 4 for intoxicated persons, 2 for persons under the influence of drugs, 2 for drug overdoses, 10 for people with psychiatric problems, 6 for medical alarms, 24 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 2 for broken bones, 3 for diabetic emergencies 6 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 4 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 7 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 2 for deceased persons, 5 for lacerations, 1 for a person knocked out by an opening door, 1 for a person who injected themselves with bleach, 1 for a finger caught in a blender, 1 for a small child who bit into a detergent pod, and other illnesses and injuries
• 23 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for water rescues, 1 for a power pole fire, 1 for power lines sparking, 2 for blown power transformers, 1 for a snake removal, 2 for illegal trash burning, 1 for a brush fire, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for an antenna on a power line, 1 for a transient starting a fire in a parking lot, and various alarms