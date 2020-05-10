During the week of April 28-May 2, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 285 emergency calls for service, including:
• 13 General Fire
Response
Including: 2 house fires (a kitchen fire caused by unattended cooking and an electrical fire in an attic), sparks and smoke from a machine in a business, 2 gas line breaks from construction work, and various alarms.
• 8 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 for assisting Rural/Metro with medical emergencies in the county, 2 for medical emergencies in Imperial County and 3 for fire responses in Imperial County.
• 22 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 involving pedestrians, 3 involving 3 or more vehicles, 1 involving an APS transformer box, 1 involving a wall, 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving a tree, and 1 head-on crash.
• 226 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 22 for difficulty breathing, 20 for chest pain, 28 for falls, 10 for unconscious people (including 1 where CPR was being given), 9 seizure cases, 2 possible stroke cases, 8 for intoxicated persons, 5 for people under the influence of drugs, 9 for drug overdoses, 13 for people with psychiatric problems, 2 for medical alarms, 1 for allergic reactions, 18 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 4 for fever, 2 for broken bones, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 11 for man down calls, 2 for bad headaches, 1 for gunshot wounds, 3 for assaults, 1 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 1 for a deceased person, 2 for lacerations, 1 for a person who ingested bleach, 1 for a person hit by a forklift, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 16 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for snake removal, 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean-up of a crime scene, 1 for a personal appearance request (PAR), 1 for lines down in an alley, and various alarms.