During the week of May 31-June 6, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 333 emergency calls for service, including:
• 5 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for an oven fire, 1 for a stove top fire, 1 for a smell of gas in a garage, and various alarms.
• 2 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural/Metro with a medical emergency in the county and a large hay fire in El Centro.
• 14 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 involving 3 or more vehicles, 1 head-on crash, 2 involving poles, 1 involving a building, and 1 involving a wall.
• 294 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 34 for difficulty breathing, 18 for chest pain, 28 for falls, 18 for unconscious people (3 where bystander CPR being given), 9 seizure cases, 6 possible stroke cases, 8 for an intoxicated person, 1 for person under the influence of drugs, 6 for drug overdose (2 where bystander CPR being given), 15 for people with psychiatric problems, 4 for dehydration/heat illness, 3 for a medical alarm, 2 for allergic reactions, 1 for child choking on candy, 24 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 6 for fever, 7 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a bee sting, 1 for a scorpion sting, 10 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 4 for bad headaches, 4 for assaults, 2 for back pain, 9 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 5 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a 3-year-old who ate unknown medications, 1 for a person who fell on a knife and injured their eye, 1 for a person whose foot was run over by a vehicle, 1 for a 2-year-old with a bucket stuck on their head, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 18 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a public assist, 2 for small brush fires, 1 for a trash can fire, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for a power pole down, 1 for power lines down, 2 for blown power transformers, 1 for a shed fire started by a person burning weeds, and various alarms.