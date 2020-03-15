From Sunday, March 1, through Saturday, March 7, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 362 emergency calls for service, including:
• 11 general fire response
Including: A small brush fire, a house fire where 2 dogs died, a warming fire started by a transient in the breezeway of a building, a warming fire started inside a vacant house by a transient, and various alarms
• 4 mutual aid
Including: Assisted Rural Metro with 4 medical emergencies in the Foothills
• 28 motor vehicle crashes
Including: 2 involving pedestrians, 1 involving a motorcycle, and 1 vehicle over a cliff into the river (fatality)
• 285 other medical emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 31 for difficulty breathing, 24 for chest pain, 40 for falls, 20 for unconscious people, 10 seizure cases, 6 possible stroke cases, 2 for intoxicated persons, 3 for persons under the influence of drugs, 24 for people with psychiatric problems, 5 for medical alarms, 1 for child locked in vehicle, 1 for an allergic reaction, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 10 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 5 for bad headaches, 3 for assaults, 5 for back pain, 11 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 3 for deceased persons, 3 for lacerations, 1 for an accidental ingestion of bleach, and other illnesses and injuries
• 34 special duty, public assistance, and residential assignments
Including: 9 for public appearances, 3 for assisting disabled vehicles, 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean-up, 1 for a power pole fire, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a leaning power pole, 1 for an illegal trash fire, 1 for 2 people stuck in an elevator, and various alarms