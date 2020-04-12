During the week of March 29 through April 4, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 292 emergency calls for service, including:
• 11 General Fire Response
Including: An arson fire in an apartment, a grill on fire on a patio, an illegal trash fire, a mattress on fire in an alley, a dumpster fire, a gas smell in a house, and various alarms.
• 4 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 for assisting Rural/Metro with medical emergencies in the Foothills, and 1 called to assist Imperial County with a large brush fire in the Brawley area.
• 12 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a bicycle, 1 involving a motorcycle, and 1 involving a house.
• 250 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 20 for difficulty breathing, 14 for chest pain, 31 for falls, 16 for unconscious people, 8 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 2 for an intoxicated person, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for drug overdose, 22 for people with psychiatric problems, 13 for medical alarms, 2 for children locked in vehicles, 1 for an allergic reaction, 1 for choking, 20 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 6 for fever, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 13 for man down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound,1 for an assault, 8 for back pain, 6 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 1 for a deceased person, 1 for a person who accidentally drank a cleaning solution, 1 for a person who injured their ankle running from a bee swarm, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 15 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake removal, 1 for an illegal trash fire, 1 for a vehicle fire, 2 for bee swarms, 1 for a small brush fire, and various alarms.