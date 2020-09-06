During the week of Aug. 23-29, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 297 emergency calls for service, including:
• 15 General Fire Responses
Including: A stove fire (extinguished by resident with a fire extinguisher), a commercial fryer fire at a restaurant (extinguished by an employee with a fire extinguisher), a vehicle on fire at a gas station gas pump, an arson fire at a motel, an illegal trash fire in a yard, a small brush fire, a fire in a trailer caused by a person smoking while on oxygen and various alarms.
• 1 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist with a medical emergency in the county.
• 14 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian and 1 involving a wall.
• 246 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 31 for difficulty breathing, 14 for chest pain, 32 for falls, 9 for unconscious people (3 where bystander CPR was being given), 11 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 3 for drug overdoses, 15 for people with psychiatric problems, 2 for dehydration/heat illness, 3 for a medical alarm, 18 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for broken bones, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for an unknown bug bite, 1 for a bee sting, 13 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for burns from spilled boiling water, 1 for a stabbing, 6 for assaults, 6 for back pain, 9 for abdominal pain, 8 for a deceased person, 3 for lacerations, 1 for a person who accidentally took their spouse’s medication, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 21 Special Duty, Public Assistance and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for a snake removal, 1 for water leaking through a ceiling, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for a small brush fire, 1 for oil leaking from a power transformer, 2 for illegal trash fires, 1 to assist Animal Control with the rescue of an injured cat from a storm drain, 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard cleanup at a crime scene and various alarms.