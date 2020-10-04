By THE YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT
During the week of Sept. 20-26, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 303 emergency calls for service, including:
• 10 General Fire Responses
Including: A stove fire in an apartment, a broken gas line to a house, a fire in clothes in an apartment laundry room, a laundry room fire in a house, assisted with a trailer fire in the county, assisted with a green waste fire in the county, and various alarms.
• 3 Mutual Aid
Including: Assisted Rural/Metro with a medical emergency in the county.
• 20 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a wall, 1 involving 3 vehicles, 1 involving a bicycle, 3 involving rollovers, 1 involving a power pole, and 1 head-on crash.
• 246 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 25 for difficulty breathing, 30 for chest pain, 28 for falls, 13 for unconscious people (1 where bystander CPR was being done), 5 seizure cases, 2 possible stroke cases, 3 for intoxicated persons, 4 for a person under the influence of drugs, 5 for drug overdoses (1 where bystander CPR was being done), 19 for people with psychiatric problems, 2 for dehydration, 1 for children in a vehicle, 3 for allergic reactions, 11 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 13 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 6 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 6 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 2 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 1 for lacerations, 1 for an 11-year-old injured in a UTV, 1 for a person who accidently drank floor cleaner, 1 for a near drowning incident with a 13-month-old, 1 for a person accidently sprayed in the eyes by body spray with glitter in it, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 24 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: A brush fire on the canal, 1 for power lines down, 1 for an illegal trash fire in a yard, 3 for vehicle fires, 1 for a small fire next to a building, 1 for a small fire in the cemetery, 1 for 5 gallons of oil spilled, and various alarms.