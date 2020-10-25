During the week of Oct. 11-17, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 273 emergency calls for service, including:
• 9 General Fire Responses
Including: An illegal trash fire, a fire in a breakroom microwave, a 20+ gallon fuel spill, a gas line broken by workers doing some excavating, a smoking water heater, and various alarms.
• 1 Mutual Aid
Including: Assisted Rural/Metro with a medical emergency in the county.
• 28 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving motorcycles, 2 involving rollovers, 2 involving pedestrians, 1 involving 3 vehicles, 1 involving a bicyclist, 1 head-on crash, and 1 involving a tree.
• 216 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 25 for difficulty breathing, 21for chest pain, 27 for falls, 10 for unconscious people (4 where bystanders were providing CPR), 7 seizure cases, 1 possible stroke case, 3 for intoxicated persons, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for drug overdose, 15 for people with psychiatric problems, 1 for dehydration, 3 for medical alarms, 3 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 12 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for dog bite, 1 for a human bite, 9 for man-down calls, 4 for gunshot wounds, 3 for assaults, 2 for back pain, 7 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a person who accidently cut their leg with a saw, 1 for a juvenile hit with a pipe, 1 for a ring stuck on a finger, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 19 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for snake removals, 1 to assist YPD with a bio hazard cleanup at a crime scene, 1 for a cat on a power pole, 2 for power lines down, 2 for small grass fires, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for an air conditioning thermostat in a home on fire, and various alarms.