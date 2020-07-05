During the week of June 21-27, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 370 emergency calls for service, including:
• 8 General Fire Responses
Including: A chair on fire in a trailer, a trash compactor on fire in a commercial building, a stovetop fire in an apartment, a brush fire along the canal endangering a house, an illegal debris fire, smell of racing fuel in a house, and various alarms.
• 4 Mutual Aid
Including: 4 to assist Rural/Metro with medical emergencies in the county.
• 17 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving a rollover, 1 head-on crash, and 1 involving 3 vehicles.
• 325 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 66 for difficulty breathing, 10 for chest pain, 29 for falls, 11 for unconscious people (4 where bystander CPR was being given), 11 seizure cases, 7 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 4 for persons under the influence of drugs, 3 for drug overdoses (1 of which involving 3 individuals), 17 for people with psychiatric problems, 3 for dehydration/heat illness, 4 for a medical alarm, 1 for allergic reactions, 21 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 9 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 2 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for an unknown insect bite, 3 for spider bites, 1 for a scorpion sting, 10 for man down calls, 4 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for a stabbing, 6 for assaults, 5 for back pain, 14 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 1 for a deceased person, 1 for a 1-year-old with a hook in their tongue, 1 for an 11-year-old with a fish hook stuck through 2 fingers, 1 for sunburned arms, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 16 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 assisting with EMS standby for presidential visit, 1 for a collapsing alley fence, 1 for 15 balloons stuck on a power transformer, 1 for a brush fire, 2 for dumpster fires, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for illegal burning, 1 for a gasoline smell in an apartment, and various alarms.