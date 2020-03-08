From Sunday, Feb. 23, through Saturday, Feb. 29,The Yuma Fire Department responded to 366 emergency calls for service:
• 12 General Fire Response
Including: Smoke in home, a gas smell in home due to stove left on, a gas smell from dryer, and various alarms
• 3 Mutual Aid
Including: Assisted Rural Metro with a brush fire and a medical emergency in the county, assisted Imperial County with a brush fire near the Dam
• 19 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving pedestrians, 1 rollover, 2 involving motorcycles, 1 involving a pole, and 2 involving 3 vehicles
• 305 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 32 for difficulty breathing, 34 for chest pain, 40 for falls, 22 for unconscious people, 9 seizure cases, 7 possible stroke cases, 6 for intoxicated persons, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 3 drug overdoses, 22 for people with psychiatric problems, 8 for medical alarms, 2 for children locked in vehicles, 18 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a bee sting, 7 for man down calls, 5 for uncontrolled bleeding, 4 for bad headaches, 4 for assaults, 8 for back pain, 14 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 1 for deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a person with their hand stuck in industrial machinery, 1 for a tree that fell on a person driving by in a convertible, 1 for a person sprayed in the face with OC spray, and other illnesses and injuries
• 27 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 3 for public appearances, 1 for a tree in the roadway (not the one that hit the car), 1 snake removal, 1 for downed power lines, 1 for a trash can fire, 1 tree fire, 1 for a sparking power transformer, 1 for illegal burning, 1 for juveniles who lit a refrigerator on fire, one for a report of frayed power lines shocking birds, and various alarms