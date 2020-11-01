By THE YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT
During the week of Oct. 18-24, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 291 emergency calls for service, including:
• 5 General Fire Responses
Including: A strong chemical smell in a building, and various alarms.
• 24 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving motorcycles, 2 involving rollovers, 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving 3 vehicles, and 2 involving poles.
• 237 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 28 for difficulty breathing, 21 for chest pain, 25 for falls, 9 for unconscious people (1 where bystanders were providing CPR), 9 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke case, 2 for intoxicated persons, 4 for a person under the influence of drugs, 2 for drug overdoses, 11 for people with psychiatric problems, 2 for allergic reactions, 10 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for dog bite, 1 for a bee sting, 9 for man down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 4 for bad headaches, 3 for stabbings, 4 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 16 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 2 for alcohol withdrawals, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a person who drank bleach thinking it was water, 1 for a person hit in the head by a glass, 1 for a person hit in the head by an automatic door, 1 for a juvenile hit with a baseball, 1 for a person hit on the head by a baseball bat, 1 for a person who pepper sprayed themselves, 1 for a person with a pill stuck in their throat, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 25 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: A toddler who locked their mother out of the house, 1 for brakes on fire on a semi-truck, 1 for fuel leaking from a vehicle, 1 to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle, 1 to assist YPD with a bio-hazard clean up from a scene, 1 for a small fire under a bridge, 2 for strong smell of natural gas, 1 for a smoking vehicle, 1 for a small brush fire along I-8, and various alarms.