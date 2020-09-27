During the week of Sept. 13-19, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 285 emergency calls for service, including:
• 9 General Fire Responses
Including: A vehicle on fire in a carport, a fire in a bathroom exhaust fan, smoke coming from a building’s air conditioning unit, and various alarms.
• 3 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural/Metro with a house fire and 2 medical emergencies in the county.
• 19 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving motorcycles, 1 involving a pedestrian, 2 involving rollovers, 1 involving a power pole, and 1 head-on crash.
• 227 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 25 for difficulty breathing, 12 for chest pain, 33 for falls, 15 for unconscious people (1 where bystander CPR was being done), 11 seizure cases, 8 possible stroke cases, 3 for intoxicated persons, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 3 for drug overdoses (2 where bystander CPR was being done), 11 for people with psychiatric problems, 1 for a medical alarm, 1 for a person choking, 12 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for broken bones, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 9 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 2 for assault, 4 for back pain, 14 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 1 for a deceased person, 2 for lacerations, 1 for burns on the arm from steam, 1 for a chemical for work that splashed into a person’s eyes, 1 for a hand cut with a circular saw, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 27 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: Assisting YPD with a biohazard clean-up at a crime scene, 2 for snake removals, 1 for an oven fire, 3 for small brush fires, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for an illegal trash fire, 1 for a large scale search of the river and surrounding area for someone who was found later to have just left the area without telling someone, and various alarms.