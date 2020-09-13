During the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 270 emergency calls for service, including:
• 4 General Fire Responses
Including: A fire in an apartment microwave oven, a fire in an apartment complex laundry room and various alarms.
• 3 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for calls to assist with a medical emergency in the county and 1 for a strike team deployment to Yucaipa, Calif.
• 16 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 rollover, 1 involving 4 vehicles (including a motorcycle), 1 involving a tree and 1 involving a wall.
• 223 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 26 for difficulty breathing, 13 for chest pain, 24 for falls, 13 for unconscious people (1 where bystander CPR was being given), 5 seizure cases, 2 possible stroke cases, 5 for intoxicated persons, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 5 for drug overdoses, 16 for people with psychiatric problems, 5 for dehydration/heat illness, 2 for a medical alarm, 2 for an allergic reaction, 6 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 7 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for burns from spilled boiling water (second week in a row for this type of injury), 2 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 2 for assaults, 1 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 4 for a deceased person, 3 for lacerations, 1 for a person sprayed with mace, 1 for a person hit by a golf cart, 1 for an adult near-drowning incident in a pool, 1 for a child possibly with jalapeno juice in eye, 1 for a 10-year-old hit in the head by a mechanical bull, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 24 Special Duty, Public Assistance and Residential Assignments
Including: 4 for assisting disabled motorists, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a power pole damaged by a truck, 1 for power lines down, 1 for a small fire in a front yard, 1 for a small fire alongside Interstate 8, 1 for a sparking car battery and various alarms.