By THE YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT
During the week of Oct. 25-31, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 273 emergency calls for service, including:
• 11 General Fire Responses
Including: A smoking water heater, smoke in an apartment complex laundry room, heavy smoke from a restaurant cooking oil bucket, an oven fire, and various alarms.
• 5 Mutual Aid
Including: YFD personnel deployed with Strike Team to Orange County, Calif., and called to assist Imperial County with a large fire near Seeley, Calif.
• 15 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving head-on crashes, 1 involving a pedestrian (fatality) and 1 involving a pole.
• 210 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 23 for difficulty breathing, 12 for chest pain, 26 for falls, 14 for unconscious people (1 where bystanders were providing CPR), 3 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 5 for intoxicated persons, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 4 for drug overdoses (2 where bystanders were providing CPR), 21 for people with psychiatric problems, 1 for dehydration, 1 for a medical alarm, 2 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 14 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 7 for man down calls, 2 for bad headaches, 1 for a stabbing, 3 for assaults, 4 for back pain, 14 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 1 for a teenager accidently injured with a knife, 1 for a 3-year-old who drank a household cleaner thinking it was apple juice, 1 for a 9-year-old hit by a baseball, 1 for a 17-year-old injured in a football game, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 35 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean-up at a traffic crash scene, 1 for a tree leaning on wires, 1 for a downed tree, 2 for damaged power poles, 1 for part of a roof blown on to power lines, 4 for power lines down, 1 for a blown transformer, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a strong smell of ammonia, 5 for illegal trash burning, 6 for small brush fires along I-8, and various alarms.