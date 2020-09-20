During the week of Sept. 6-12, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 263 emergency calls for service, including:
• 7 General Fire Responses
Including: A fire in the ceiling of an apartment complex laundry room, a fire in a detached garage, a fire in an attached garage, a small brush fire and various alarms.
• 1 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural/Metro with a medical emergency in the county.
• 17 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving a pedestrian, 1 rollover and 1 involving a wall.
• 217 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 17 for difficulty breathing, 17 for chest pain, 30 for falls, 6 for unconscious people, 11 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 7 for intoxicated persons, 4 for a person under the influence of drugs, 2 for drug overdoses, 20 for people with psychiatric problems, 3 for dehydration/heat illness, 5 for a medical alarm, 1 for children in a vehicle, 1 for baby choking, 10 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a spider bite, 9 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for bad headaches, 1 for a stabbing, 1 for assault, 4 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 1 for opioid withdrawals, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a 2-year-old who accidentally drank household cleaner, 1 for a 14-year-old who accidentally drank household cleaner, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 21 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: Assisting YPD with a biohazard cleanup at a crime scene, 1 for assisting a citizen with a flag on a flagpole, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for a fire in a yard, 1 for milk crates set on fire outside a business, 1 for a grill fire, 1 for a mattress burning in a desert area and various alarms.