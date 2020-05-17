During the week of May 3-9, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 254 emergency calls for service, including:
• 6 General Fire Responses
Including: A fire in a vacant house where transients had been trespassing, a fire in a vacant office, a gas leak in a parking garage, 2 gas leaks in residential backyards, a stove top fire in an apartment, a vehicle fire, and various alarms.
• 2 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural/Metro with medical emergencies in the county.
• 22 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving 3 or more vehicles, 2 involving motorcycles, 1 involving a rollover, 1 where a person fell out of a vehicle, and 1 head-on crash.
• 203 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 23 for difficulty breathing, 13 for chest pain, 23 for falls, 12 for unconscious people (including 3 where bystander CPR was being given), 10 seizure cases, 8 possible stroke cases, 1 for an intoxicated person, 3 for people under the influence of drugs, 2 for drug overdoses, 17 for people with psychiatric problems, 2 for dehydration, 3 for medical alarms, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 18 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 7 for fever, 2 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a cat bite, 1 for multiple bee stings, 1 for a hornet sting (no, not a Murder Hornet), 9 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for bad headaches, 2 for gunshot wounds, 3 for back pain, 7 for abdominal pain, 2 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a near drowning incident with a 1-year-old in a bathtub, 1 for a hand stuck in a car seat, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 13 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a personal appearance request, 1 for an RV fire, 3 for small brush fires, and various alarms.