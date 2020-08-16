During the week of Aug. 2-8, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 317 emergency calls for service, including:
• 8 General Fire Responses
Including: A blown power transformer with a mobile home fire, a chemical smell in a building, a grass fire behind a building, and various alarms.
• 3 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 to assist Rural/Metro with medical emergencies in the Foothills.
• 12 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a motorcycle, and 2 rollovers.
• 272 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 30 for difficulty breathing, 18 for chest pain, 42 for falls, 17 for unconscious people (8 where bystander CPR was being given), 13 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 2 for an intoxicated person, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 4 for drug overdoses (1 where bystander CPR was being given), 15 for people with psychiatric problems, 5 for dehydration/heat illness, 9 for medical alarms, 1 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 18 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 7 for diabetic emergencies, 10 for man down calls, 1 for a gunshot wound, 6 for bad headaches, 8 for an assault, 2 for back pain, 6 for abdominal pain, 3 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a person injured when a refrigerator fell on them, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 22 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a leaking propane tank in a backyard, 1 for power lines down, 1 for a blown power transformer, 1 for a power pole fire, 1 to assist YPD with a thermal imaging camera, 2 for brush fires, 1 for a person stuck in an elevator, 1 for a dumpster fire, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for a chemical smell coming from an A/C unit, and various alarms.