During the week of July 26-Aug. 1, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 295 emergency calls for service, including:
• 9 General Fire Responses
Including: A stove fire and various alarms.
• 2 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 to assist Rural/Metro with a medical emergency in the Foothills and 1 to assist with a medical emergency in Wellton.
• 13 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian (fatality), 1 involving a wall, 1 rollover (semi-truck), 1 head-on crash and 1 involving a building.
• 254 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 21 for difficulty breathing, 24 for chest pain, 38 for falls, 12 for unconscious people (2 where bystander CPR was being given), 10 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 2 for drug overdoses, 13 for people with psychiatric problems, 7 for dehydration/heat illness, 3 for a medical alarm, 1 for children locked in a vehicle, 3 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 9 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 5 for fever, 2 for broken bones, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 1 for an unknown bug bite, 6 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for a gunshot wound, 6 for an assault, 1 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 2 for a deceased person, 2 for lacerations, 1 for a Q-Tip stuck in an ear, 1 for a person who fell 20 feet from a palm tree, 1 for a 6-month-old who had household cleaner sprayed in their mouth, 1 for a fatal drowning of a 2-year-old in a backyard pool, 1 for a 12-year-old with a bad sunburn, 1 for a person with chemical burns from acid, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 17 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a bird locked in a vehicle, 1 for a ring stuck on a finger that needed to be cut off (the ring not the finger), 1 for a blown power transformer, 1 for a transformer fire, 1 for a sparking electrical panel, 1 for power lines down, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a person stuck in an elevator and various alarms.